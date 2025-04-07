“Living together” with Renault’s Symbioz Hybrid

Renault Symbioz

RENAULT is taking no chances in the hotly-contested SUV market, with its no-so catchily named Smybioz its latest addition.

Lining up between its Captur and Austral, in a line-up that also features the Arkana, the Symbioz takes its name from the Greek word ‘symbiosis’, which translates as ‘living together’.

Fitting for a hybrid vehicle, it may be, but a little clumsy-sounding without a French accent, perhaps.

At 4.41m long the Symbioz competes with Nissan’s Qashqai and the Kia Sportage, going head-to-head with a £29,295 starting price.

Tested here is the range-topping, £33,295 iconic esprit Alpine.

It adds a nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, automated parking, a 360-degree reversing camera and a clever panoramic roof, which becomes frosted at the touch of a button.

Among trim highlights that also feature on the mid-range techno esprit Alpine trim is a 10.4-inch OpenR Link infotainment system with built-in Google Automotive services, heated front seats, wireless phone charging and a 10.25-inch digital driver display.

The Symbioz is not the largest car in this class. The cabin is a little narrower than most rivals, and rear legroom less commodious without the sliding rear bench in its rearmost position.

Sliding these forwards – they can be moved 16cm – and the boot grows from 492 to an impressive 625 litres.

Many of the touchpoints in the Symbioz feel a little plasticky, bringing a low-cost feel that is exacerbated by average cabin refinement.

Renault’s hybrid system fuses a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and 39 kW electric motor, powered by a 1.26kWh battery.

Its 60.1mpg fuel economy claim proved achievable and is accompanied by 107g/km CO2 emissions

The drivetrain’s 145PS and 250Nm of torque deliver a rather underwhelming 10.6 second dash to 62mph.

This is a bit of a red herring, though. The Symbioz is nippy and silent around town, where it leverages its electric power.

Unfortunately, when more power is needed, and the engine kicks in, it sounds like someone has fired up a cement mixer on a nearby building site.

Well-equipped and economical, the Symbioz is a decent addition to Renault’s SUV collection but there are better all-rounders in this highly competitive class.