Kia EV9 slips into its comfort zone

Kia EV9

SLIPPING behind the wheel in my slippers to shuffle the Kia EV9 down the driveway early one icy morning just felt right.

Not only did the pre-heated interior gave me a moment’s cosiness – as I made space to get the bins out onto the roadside – but wearing comfy attire at the helm of the big, relaxed, seven-seat Korean SUV was a perfect fit.

At over five metres long, the all-electric EV9 serves up a vast interior that could rival most modern living rooms for comfort and tech.

Last summer we sampled the range-topping GT Line S. This time around it is the entry-level ‘Air’, which comes in almost £12,000 cheaper at £65,025 – about the same as an entry-level Land Rover Discovery.

It is surprising how little divides the top and bottom of the EV9 range.

The Air includes heated front and rear outer leather seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control with semi-autonomous driving functionality, and self-levelling rear suspension.

There are six USB-C chargers (spanning three rows of seats), a wireless smartphone charging plate, a 360-degree reversing camera and Kia’s seamlessly integrated pair of 12.3-inch infotainment and instrument screens spanning the dashboard.

What does the Air go without? Simple. A motor.

Unlike the all-wheel-drive GT Line models, it makes do with single motor powering its rear wheels.

Power is down from 383PS to 203PS and torque halved at 350Nm.

This does have its advantages. The range is 36 miles greater from the same 99.8kWh battery, at 349 miles.

Losing that front motor also frees up more storage. The front boot, or ‘frunk’, is 90 litres rather than 50.

The rear boot flexes from 333 litres with all seven seats to 2,318 with the rear seats folded.

During our test the lesser powered EV9 felt plenty swift enough for a seven-seater family SUV, with 62mph possible in 9.4 seconds and a top speed of 114mph.

Sure, it feels a little less sure-footed than the AWD version, but the Air – with its long wheelbase, supple suspension and fairly chubby tyres – is all about relaxed progress.

In slippers, there is no more stress-relieving EV.