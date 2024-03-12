Kia's EV9 SUV

Rotherham Advertiser Motors editor Tom Sharpe is among the automotive writers that determined the victory which was officially revealed when awards co-chairman John Challen met with Kia UK president and chief executive Paul Philpott last week.

Philpott described the win as “a huge honour for Kia UK”, adding: “We’re delighted that the judges agree just how impressive the EV9 is.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly half of the UK Car of the Year Awards judging panel picked the fully electric Kia EV9

as their top car for 2024.

Priced from £65,025, the Korean SUV is available with six- or seven-seats and rear or all-

wheel-drive while its 99.8kWh battery allows it to cover up to 349 miles between charges.

Keep your eyes on the Advertiser Motors section for our upcoming review.