Kia EV9 crowned UK Car of the Year 2024
Rotherham Advertiser Motors editor Tom Sharpe is among the automotive writers that determined the victory which was officially revealed when awards co-chairman John Challen met with Kia UK president and chief executive Paul Philpott last week.
Philpott described the win as “a huge honour for Kia UK”, adding: “We’re delighted that the judges agree just how impressive the EV9 is.”
Nearly half of the UK Car of the Year Awards judging panel picked the fully electric Kia EV9
as their top car for 2024.
Priced from £65,025, the Korean SUV is available with six- or seven-seats and rear or all-
wheel-drive while its 99.8kWh battery allows it to cover up to 349 miles between charges.
Keep your eyes on the Advertiser Motors section for our upcoming review.
