Kia dealers prepare for EV3 events
Images of the EV3 were first revealed on May 23 and the newcomer will follow in the zero-emissions tyre tracks of the coupe-like EV6 and range-topping EV9 SUV later this year.
Built on Kia’s Electric-Global Modular Platform and utilising fourth-generation battery technology with an 81.4kWh battery pack, the EV3 claims a class leading 372-mile driving
range and the ability to charge from 10-80 per cent in 31 minutes.
Kia’s 188 retail sites will host EV3 launch events from August to November 2024. The events will include an unveil show and the opportunity to look around the vehicle in detail.
Kia plans to launch 15 EVs globally by 2027 – nine of which will reach the UK market – as part of its ongoing ‘Plan S’ business strategy.
