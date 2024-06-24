Kia's EV3

KIA dealerships right across the UK will give potential customers their first tantalising glimpse of the Korean brand’s new EV3 compact electric vehicle.

Images of the EV3 were first revealed on May 23 and the newcomer will follow in the zero-emissions tyre tracks of the coupe-like EV6 and range-topping EV9 SUV later this year.

Built on Kia’s Electric-Global Modular Platform and utilising fourth-generation battery technology with an 81.4kWh battery pack, the EV3 claims a class leading 372-mile driving

range and the ability to charge from 10-80 per cent in 31 minutes.

Kia’s 188 retail sites will host EV3 launch events from August to November 2024. The events will include an unveil show and the opportunity to look around the vehicle in detail.