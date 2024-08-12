DS 7 E Tense plug-in hybrid

THE last time I drove DS Automobiles’ flagship DS 7 E Tense plug-in hybrid was at an event celebrating the brand’s luxurious appeal at the heart of the French capital.

With the Paris Olympics in full flow, I took the chic SUV on a marathon 1,400-mile challenge to the Scottish Highlands.

Coming in at £51,540 in Opera trim, the all-wheel-drive PHEV delivers 225PS (there are 300PS and 360PS versions) and 360Nm of torque, making it good for an 8.9-second sprint to 62mph and 140mph.

Its 14.2kWh battery claims a 35 to 43-mile electric range, but with no Type 2 charge point at our Highland base, there was little charging opportunity.

Instead, the 180PS 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine returned an indicated 45mpg.

As rain lashed the windscreen and clouds whizzed past the panoramic ‘sunroof’, the DS 7 remained as unflustered as the French cyclists we met at the Glenmorangie distillery.

They looked fresh-faced, despite braving the Highland summer on two wheels. We felt fresh, but thanks only to the DS 7’s cossetting cabin.

Pearl Grey ‘watchstrap’ leather seats offer ventilation and heating, as well as a massage function.

Meanwhile, a 14-speaker Focal Electra sound system (a £1,000 option) even drowned out the hammering rain at the West Coast’s Stoer Lighthouse.

The DS’s of the mid-50s were renowned for their hydraulic suspension. Its spiritual successor, DS Active Scan, employs a camera, four height sensors and three accelerometers to scan and respond to the road ahead.

In ‘Comfort’ mode the DS is the most comfortable car in its class.

Among its rivals are BMW’s X1, Audi’s Q3 and Volvo’s XC40, though the DS is the larger, effectively straddling classes.

And despite sporting components shared with fellow Stellantis brands Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall, it offers a more opulent cabin.

Its drive is less dynamic than some, though, and that shared switchgear can detract from the premium feel.

But, having returned from my epic family road trip it is clear that the appeal of Stellantis’ premium SUV extends way beyond the fashionable boulevards of its home city.

It can introduce comfort to the most hostile of places.