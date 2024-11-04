Hyundai’s new Santa Fe

THE traditional people carrier may have died some years ago, but Hyundai’s new Santa Fe introduces a new take on the world of the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version tested here is four-wheel-drive, and the boxy styling apes the vastly more expensive Land Rover Defender 130, this is a road-biased family car for the modern age.

At over 4.8m long the Santa Fe’s interior can be specced with five, six or seven seats and can genuinely accommodate seven adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prices start at £46,775 for the 215PS hybrid version, with the 253PS PHEV available from £51,885. The range-topping Calligraphy trim level tested here is £57,635.

The Santa Fe’s focus is on technology and functionality.

There are no fewer than 18 cup holders, rear sun blinds, heated front and outer rear seats, and USB-C charge points and climate control access for all three rows.

Up front, two 12-inch displays are seamlessly integrated to provide infotainment and instrumentation, along with a head-up display.

Two wireless smartphone charging plates sit within the centre console and there is an excellent Bose sound system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further highlights include a second glovebox which incorporates UV light that will sterilise items placed inside and a camera-driven rear-view mirror, ensuring a clear view even when the boot is full.

The boot is small with seven seats in place but offers 621 litres with the rearmost two folded.

The Santa Fe’s premium polish extends beyond its Land Rover-aping looks.

Its ride feels soft as it lazily floats over bumps, but it corners with minimal roll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only real disappointment is the PHEV drivetrain’s limited electric range of 33-miles.

The 1.6-litre petrol engine at its core sounds raw when worked hard, but the 253PS and 367Nm of torque total output ensures that the PHEV feels faster than Hyundai’s 9.8-second acceleration to 62mph claim.

Fuel economy and CO2 emissions claims of 161.2mpg and 38g/km, respectively, are arbitrary. Charging regularly provides cheap EV motoring, never charging will return 36 to 38mpg.

Striking, tech-packed and comfortable, the Santa Fe is a compelling modern MPV.

It takes the modern SUV and makes it more usefully multi-purpose.