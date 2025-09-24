Hyundai’s cute Inster EV more grown-up than it looks

Hyundai Inster 02

THERE is certainly something cute about the design of Hyundai’s Inster compact electric vehicle.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With its tall frame, pronounced “muzzle” and wide-eyed LED daytime running lights it has more than the look of the eager, waggy tailed puppy about it.

Backing up its eager to please appearance is a £23,505 starting price currently complemented by an additional £3,750 discount courtesy of a Hyundai Electric Grant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The puppy of Hyundai’s EV range measures in at just 3.83 metres long and 1.61m wide, offering a city friendly footprint, but clever packaging ensures impressive usability.

It may only offer two rear seats, but their ability to slide back and forth allows owners to prioritise generous rear legroom and a 280-litre boot or more confined quarters and a healthy 351 litres of load space.

An extendable boot floor allows the seats to be folded flat to liberate 1,059 litres.

When not required to shift large loads, the Inster’s cabin is a tall, airy space, with a healthy dose of charm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our mid-range ‘02’ trim car – there are also 01 and rugged Inster Cross versions – came with seats trimmed in a beige, houndstooth-like fabric which reminded me of my grandpa’s Ford Cortina.

This looked great on front seats designed to look like a single bench, with two drinks holders (notably, the car’s only drink holders) and a fold-down armrest integrated between driver and passenger.

A tiered dashboard benefited from light hues of plastic trim and touches of brushed chrome-effect detailing.

Separate 10.25-inch screens provide infotainment and instrumentation and there are a pleasing number of physical buttons, providing easy access to key functions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a wireless phone charger, although connecting to the infotainment via smartphone-mirroring Apple CarPlay or Android Auto does require a cable.

Our ‘02’ trim test car came in at £27,855 with the optional Tech Pack, which allows owners to use their smartphone as a key and their Inster as an external power source, complete with three-point plug.

It came with the Inster’s larger 49kWh battery pack, the standard being 42kWh. This adds just over £1,500 to the price taking the official driving range from 203 to 223 miles, while raising the power output from 97 to 115PS.

The Inster’s 115PS and 147Nm of torque, delivered through the front wheels, provides 10.6 second acceleration to 62mph and a 93mph top speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, unlike many A-segment cars, the Inster is surprisingly refined, even at motorway speeds, where a relatively long 2.58m wheelbase provides impressive stability and composure.

Ultimately, the Inster feels like a far more grown-up EV than it looks.

More dynamic looking rivals, such as the Renault 5, might draw more admiring glances, but few will offer such a practical package.

Hyundai Inster 02

Price: £27,855 (as tested, excl. Hyundai grant)

Engine: 49kWh battery

Power: 113bhp

Torque: 147Nm

Transmission: single-speed electric

Top Speed: 93mph

0-62mph: 10.6 seconds

Range: 223 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km