Hyundai's Inster

HYUNDAI will lower the price of entry to its electric vehicle range with the launch of its new A-segment Inster.

With an estimated starting price of around £22,000 and a target range of 220 miles, the Korean car maker’s latest EV will join its line-up alongside the existing IONIQ 5

and IONIQ 6 this summer.

Offering a style not unlike a Suzuki Ignis, to our eyes, its compact design aims to deliver a “rugged road presence”, according to Hyundai.

Simon Loasby, senior vice president and head of the Hyundai Design Center, said: “With Inster, we’re redefining what it means to drive a sub-compact EV.”

The Inster will be offered with a 42kWh battery and 97PS power output as standard, with a 49kWh battery and 115PS offered as an option.