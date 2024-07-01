Hyundai unveils compact EV
With an estimated starting price of around £22,000 and a target range of 220 miles, the Korean car maker’s latest EV will join its line-up alongside the existing IONIQ 5
and IONIQ 6 this summer.
Offering a style not unlike a Suzuki Ignis, to our eyes, its compact design aims to deliver a “rugged road presence”, according to Hyundai.
Simon Loasby, senior vice president and head of the Hyundai Design Center, said: “With Inster, we’re redefining what it means to drive a sub-compact EV.”
The Inster will be offered with a 42kWh battery and 97PS power output as standard, with a 49kWh battery and 115PS offered as an option.
Among its specification highlights are a 10.25-inch digital cluster and 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen featuring navigation and a wireless smartphone charging dock.
