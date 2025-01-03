Honda gears-up for coupe launch

HONDA will aim to deliver the driver engagement offered by gear shifts when it launches its new Prelude hybrid coupe in 2026.

Hyundai scooped the Advertiser’s 2024 car of the year accolade thanks, in no small part, to its Ioniq 5 N performance EV’s ability to mimic the sound and feel of an ‘old-school’ petrol hatchback.

Now Honda has confirmed that it will aim to “advance the joy of driving” with the launch of Honda S+ Shift technology.

Hans de Jaeger, senior vice president at Honda Motor Europe, said that the brand’s aim with its latest Prelude was to not only deliver exceptional efficiency, but also “fun-to-drive performance”.

The Prelude is expected to feature a similar hybrid drivetrain to the Civic, which drives its wheels using electric motors rather its two-litre petrol engine.

However, Honda has said that its S+ Shift technology will “simulate the sound and feel of quick automatic gear changes”.

