Grenadier gets the London look
The business, part of the coachbuilding operation founded by Afsal Kahn, of Kahn Design fame, has transformed the mud-plugging green laner into a striking urban cruiser.
Kahn’s Grenadier can be ordered as a vehicle makeover or bought as a completed model, with versions available from £69,995.
Commenting on the new project, Afzal Kahn said: “This styling package is designed to transform the Grenadier by elevating its classic design language. Each component has been specifically crafted with the end user in mind, offering simplicity in execution while delivering significant aesthetic enhancements and improvements to the vehicle.”
Among the changes implemented by the Chelsea Truck Company are replacement 18-inch or 20-inch RS-Forged alloy wheels, extended wheel arches, a revised front grille, rear roof wing, and a twin exhaust system featuring signature crosshair tailpipes.
