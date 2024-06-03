Ineos Grenadier

THE INEOS Grenadier’s Land Rover Defender-inspired styling has benefited from a nip and tuck treatment from the Bradford-based Chelsea Truck Company.

The business, part of the coachbuilding operation founded by Afsal Kahn, of Kahn Design fame, has transformed the mud-plugging green laner into a striking urban cruiser.

Kahn’s Grenadier can be ordered as a vehicle makeover or bought as a completed model, with versions available from £69,995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the new project, Afzal Kahn said: “This styling package is designed to transform the Grenadier by elevating its classic design language. Each component has been specifically crafted with the end user in mind, offering simplicity in execution while delivering significant aesthetic enhancements and improvements to the vehicle.”