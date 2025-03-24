Gordon Murray takes centre stage at Goodwood
Murray’s car design business, Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA), will be the Central Feature Marque at the petrolheads’ paradise when it returns to Lord March’s Goodwood Estate, from July 10 to 13.
His creations, including the McLaren F1 and GMA T.50 supercar will be displayed at the event, alongside a sculpture to mark his six decades of car design.
Professor Gordon Murray said: “The supercars that Gordon Murray Automotive builds today are inspired by every car I’ve designed, raced, and owned.
“Lightweight design, innovative use of materials, the latest technologies, and even bending the laws of physics come into all we do.”
Before founding GMA, Murray was the chief designer for the Brabham and McLaren Formula one teams. He has also designed the 240mph McLaren F1 road car.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.