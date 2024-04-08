Fleet cars swell 2024 registrations
But the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) renewed calls for electric vehicle (EV) buying incentives after the share of cars registered for private customers slumped to just 38 per cent year-to-date.
SMMT chief executive, Mike Hawes, said a “sluggish private market and shrinking EV market share” highlighted the challenge faced by carmakers as they attempt to meet sales mandates which dictate the pace of the shift to zero-emission models.
“Manufacturers are providing compelling offers, but they can’t single-handedly fund the transition indefinitely,” he said.
High interest rates are deterring many consumers off vehicle purchases.
The UK Government’s decision to delay the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars to 2030 – previously 2025 – has also removed a sense of urgency from the switch to EVs.