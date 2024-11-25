Fire up your N grins!

Hyundai Ioniq 5

“BE careful with the red button”.

That was the warning given by the delivery driver who handed the keys to Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N in a snow-covered car park.

The Korean brand has rewritten the hot hatch rule book with this fully electric, horizon-guided projectile.

Under normal conditions it delivers a thumping 609PS. Prod the steering wheel-mounted red button labelled NGB – short for N Grin Boost – and that rises to 640PS.

Launch control helps the all-wheel-drive Ioniq 5 N reach 62mph in 3.4-seconds.

But speed is not an uncommon EV trait.

Hyundai describes this as “truly the first EV for the driving enthusiast” and has pulled out all the stops to prove it.

Delve into the 12.3-inch infotainment system to engage N e-shift mode and the steering wheel’s paddle shifters simulate an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission – complete with jolts between ‘shifts’.

This pairs to N Active Sound+, which employs eight internal and two external speakers conjure the sound of a two-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

It sounds contrived. The effect is sublime. Within yards I am more engaged than in any other EV I have driven.

As Alcantara N sports seats brace you, the Ioniq 5 N disguises its crossover dimensions and 2.2 tonne weight to tip its nose into corners and rocket out of the other side.

Thanks to 400mm diameter front brake discs with four-piston callipers it also stops effectively.

N-specific regenerative braking adds to the sense of control, offering 0.6G of deceleration to help dial attitude into the chassis with a lift of the throttle.

Furthermore, power distribution can be adjusted between the front and rear wheels – through 11 stages – with N Drift mode opening the door to genuine giggles where conditions allow.

This fun-focussed tech takes a toll on efficiency. The Ioniq 5 N’s 84kWh battery delivers a 278-mile range, compared to 350-plus in the standard car.

It is also priced from £65,000, some £10,000 more.

That fades into insignificance when you get behind the wheel. This is not simply “the first EV for the driving enthusiast”, it is a car to restore faith that the future of driving can be fun.