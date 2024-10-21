Ferrari's F80

FERRARI has breathed new life into its supercar series with the unveiling of a new flagship model – the F80.

The newcomer will follow in the tyre tracks of the 1984 GTO, 1987’s legendary F40, the F50 of 1995 and last decade’s LaFerrari.

As such, it will showcase every ounce of performance that the Italian carmaker can shoehorn into a road car.

News of the hybrid-powered F80 came days after McLaren unveiled its new W1 supercar, sparking a new arms race in the supercar sector.

Ferrari’s F80 combines a 900PS V6 engine with electric motors on each wheel to deliver peak power of 1,200PS.

That will propel the Maranello flyer to 62mph in 2.1 seconds and a top speed of 217mph.

F1-inspired aerodynamics, meanwhile, will deliver 460 kg of downforce at 155mph to

keep the car glued to the road.

Ferrari will produce 799 F80s, each priced from £3.1 million.