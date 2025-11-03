Familiar Mazda 2 Hybrid places a premium on efficiency

Mazda 2 Hybrid Homura Plus

Recent unveilings at the Tokyo Motor Show indicate that Mazda is about to embark on a bold reimagining of its compact Mazda 2 and Mazda 3 models.

For now, though, the brand’s most compact model is about as familiar as a car in its class can feel, the current Mazda 2 Hybrid taking the form of a subtly redesigned Toyota Yaris.

Created as part of a partnership between the two brands, this model was sold alongside the existing Mazda 2 until recently, when that car was discontinued.

So, until Mazda reinvents its compact hatchback, the Toyota-derived version is holding the fort.

Featuring the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor as the Yaris, the 2 Hybrid delivers 114bhp and 120Nm of torque, making it good for a 9.7-second dash to 62mph.

Achieving such performance can be slightly noisy, however.

A constantly variable transmission is good for efficiency and ease of driving but causes the engine to hold high revs during harder acceleration.

For the most part, refinement is impressive, though. The 2 Hybrid can travel on electric propulsion for short distances.

Furthermore, the electrified drivetrain picks up keenly from a standstill, making the 2 Hybrid a nippy companion in urban situations.

It is also in urban conditions that the easy-to-drive hybrid is most likely to deliver on its tantalising claim of 67.3-74.3mpg fuel economy.

Less tantalising is a list price above that of most key rivals, including the Toyota Yaris.

Prices start at £24,580 and top out with the £29,725 Homura Plus version tested here.

Unsurprisingly, our test car felt like a quality hatchback offering, though.

Some of the interior plastics are a little dark, a little hard, but the build quality is high, the switchgear reassuring to use.

Owners will value proper physical buttons and dials for the climate control and shortcuts for an infotainment screen which measures 10.5 inches in the top-spec Homura Plus.

Homura Plus versions also get a 12.3in digital driver’s display and a head-up display that projects key driving data on to the windscreen.

All 2 Hybrid’s come with a rear-view camera and a range of safety kit, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, automated emergency braking and road sign recognition.

Homura Plus packs all the range’s premium perks, including LED headlights, wireless phone charging, 17-inch alloys and a panoramic sunroof.

With fairly limited rear legroom and a 286-litre boot, however, there is not much room to pack in much more. A Honda Jazz or Skoda Fabia serves up far more space.

The Mazda 2 Hybrid serves up very impressive economy credentials in a package reflective of the wider range’s rock-solid cabin quality.

The next generation might just mate that reassuring dependability to something more

dramatically Mazda-shaped.

Price: £29,725

Engine: 1.5-litre petrol, hybrid

Power: 114bhp

Torque: 120Nm

Transmission: constantly variable transmission (CVT)

Top Speed: 109mph

0-62mph: 9.7 seconds

Economy: 67.3-74.3mpg (WLTP combined)

CO2 emissions: 87-98g/km