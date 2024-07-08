EV flagship adds new IDs
Order books have already opened for the ID.7 Tourer, the brand’s first EV estate, while new larger battery options and a sporty GTX drivetrain are set to add more range and style to the ID.7 formula this summer.
The ID.7 Tourer is priced from £52,240 offers an expanded, 605-litre boot and serves up a 374-mile range from the same 77kWh drivetrain driven in this week’s road test.
However, a new Pro S model, with a larger 86kWh battery, is set top deliver a range of around 425 miles, according to VW.
The sporty GTX, meanwhile, features all-wheel drive and a host of styling and performance upgrades.
Among the GTX’s highlights are gloss black styling elements, 20-inch Skagen alloy wheels, sports seats featuring red piping and a GTX-specific multi-function steering wheel.
