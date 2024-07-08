EV flagship adds new IDs

By Tom Sharpe
Published 8th Jul 2024, 09:16 BST
Volkswagen's sporty ID.7 GTXVolkswagen's sporty ID.7 GTX
Volkswagen's sporty ID.7 GTX
A FAST-expanding ID.7 range shows that Volkswagen is not preparing to rest on its laurels with its impressive new model.

Order books have already opened for the ID.7 Tourer, the brand’s first EV estate, while new larger battery options and a sporty GTX drivetrain are set to add more range and style to the ID.7 formula this summer.

The ID.7 Tourer is priced from £52,240 offers an expanded, 605-litre boot and serves up a 374-mile range from the same 77kWh drivetrain driven in this week’s road test.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, a new Pro S model, with a larger 86kWh battery, is set top deliver a range of around 425 miles, according to VW.

The sporty GTX, meanwhile, features all-wheel drive and a host of styling and performance upgrades.

Among the GTX’s highlights are gloss black styling elements, 20-inch Skagen alloy wheels, sports seats featuring red piping and a GTX-specific multi-function steering wheel.

Related topics:Volkswagen

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.