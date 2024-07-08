Volkswagen's sporty ID.7 GTX

A FAST-expanding ID.7 range shows that Volkswagen is not preparing to rest on its laurels with its impressive new model.

Order books have already opened for the ID.7 Tourer, the brand’s first EV estate, while new larger battery options and a sporty GTX drivetrain are set to add more range and style to the ID.7 formula this summer.

The ID.7 Tourer is priced from £52,240 offers an expanded, 605-litre boot and serves up a 374-mile range from the same 77kWh drivetrain driven in this week’s road test.

However, a new Pro S model, with a larger 86kWh battery, is set top deliver a range of around 425 miles, according to VW.

The sporty GTX, meanwhile, features all-wheel drive and a host of styling and performance upgrades.