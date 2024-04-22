Enticed by new Santa Fe

FANS of Kia’s zero emissions Kia EV9 who fancy something hybrid powered could be enticed by the new Hyundai Santa Fe.
By Tom Sharpe
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 09:36 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 09:38 BST
Hyundai Santa FeHyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe

The fifth-generation of Hyundai’s seven-seat flagship shares similar, square-set proportions to the electric Kia that will be reviewed here next week.

Prices for the incoming Santa Fe start at £46,775 for the Premium version, powered by a 215PS, front-wheel-drive, 1.6-litre turbocharged hybrid drivetrain.

Four-wheel-drive and a more powerful 253PS hybrid drivetrain will also be offered.

Premium trim includes 20-inch alloys, dual 12.3-inch display screens, wireless phone charging and heated front seats.

Ultimate (from £50,275) introduces a Bose sound system, dual sunroof, head-up instrument display, 360-degree parking camera and Remote Smart Park Assist, which allows the vehicle to be manoeuvred remotely, using the vehicle’s key fob.

Range-topping Calligraphy trim (from £52,775) adds a host of styling upgrades, premium leather seats and the option (£1,000) to specify rotating, ‘crew cab’-style rear seats.

