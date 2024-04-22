Hyundai Santa Fe

The fifth-generation of Hyundai’s seven-seat flagship shares similar, square-set proportions to the electric Kia that will be reviewed here next week.

Prices for the incoming Santa Fe start at £46,775 for the Premium version, powered by a 215PS, front-wheel-drive, 1.6-litre turbocharged hybrid drivetrain.

Four-wheel-drive and a more powerful 253PS hybrid drivetrain will also be offered.

Premium trim includes 20-inch alloys, dual 12.3-inch display screens, wireless phone charging and heated front seats.

Ultimate (from £50,275) introduces a Bose sound system, dual sunroof, head-up instrument display, 360-degree parking camera and Remote Smart Park Assist, which allows the vehicle to be manoeuvred remotely, using the vehicle’s key fob.