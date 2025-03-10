Electric Maserati redefines flagship GT

Maserati’s GranTurismo Folgore

IT was clear that Maserati’s GranTurismo Folgore would need to quickly establish its own USP after a pre-drive media presentation that celebrated the Italian marque as a luxury car brand that “sounds like no other”.

Well, it turns out that the zero-emissions GT does everything quickly…

Modena’s first foray into zero emissions motoring replaces the petrol-powered GranTurismo’s three-litre V6 with a 92.5kWh battery and three electric motors producing a combined 761PS and 1,350Nm of torque.

That drivetrain may add 350kg but the Folgore (meaning lightening in Italian) will reach 62mph in 2.7 seconds.

It also boasts the lowest centre of gravity of any production EV and, bucking the EV trend of low top speeds, will press on to 202mph.

We drove the Folgore out of the Grantley Hall Hotel, near Ripon – no stranger to exotic cars – and it did nothing to disturb the location’s rural calm.

The two-door, 2+2 looked effortlessly classy lined up alongside Ferraris, McLarens and Asto Martins, but rolled down the long driveways in silence, exhibiting very agreeable low-speed manners.

For those who only recently revelled in vocal Maserati V8s, it is likely to prove something of a culture shock.

As will the urge from those three electric motors.

Even on the undulating tarmac of North Yorkshire’s moors, the Folgore deployed its power with staggering efficiency.

The three motors (two at the rear, one up front) balance power in predictable fashion.

Those accustomed to the glassy remoteness of many EVs will welcome the added engagement.

And there is some synthesised sound from the 19-speaker Sonus faber sound system, to accompany acceleration.

The only real disappointment of the GranTurismo are some cabin touchpoints that are familiar to products further down the Stellantis car range.

The cantered infotainment and climate control screens and push button gear selectors are not what you might expect in a £195,370 Italian GT.

Yes, even the Folgore’s £179,950 starting price is almost £55,000 more than the V6 equivalent.

That said, you are unlikely to pull up alongside a more beautiful car at any public charging point. One of quite a few GranTurismo Folgore USPs, as it turns out.