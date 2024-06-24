Ease of use makes Nissan’s Townstar EV an extremely easy van to live with

Nissan’s Townstar EV

THE expansion of urban clean air zones has tradespeople across the UK turning their attention towards electric vans.

Sheffield’s Clean Air Zone currently penalises only the “most polluting commercial vehicles”, but that could change. Going electric should eliminate the risk of potential charges.

We drove Nissan’s Townstar EV to experience the kind of compact zero-emissions van which may suit many businesses.

Sharing a platform with Mercedes’ eCitan and Renault’s Kangoo E-Tech, the short wheelbase (L1) Townstar has a 3.3 cubic metre load space accessed via sliding side doors

and 180-degree opening rear doors.

The EV, does suffer a payload shortfall over the 1.3-litre petrol equivalent, however. It can carry 469kg, compared to 725kg for the petrol alternative.

Their towing capabilities are the same, offering a 750kg unbraked towing capacity and 1,500kg with a braked trailer.

The Townstar claims a 183-mile range. Our test, largely completed with no load, made that look a little optimistic. Around 130 miles may be more realistic.

Eliminating the need to visit a filling station and electricity costs which roughly halve fuel bills should appeal, though.

The 45kWh battery will charge to 80 per cent in 39 minutes at 80kW or seven hours on a 7.4kW home charge point.

Townstar EV prices start at £33,995 – almost £13,000 more than petrol alternative – with the range topping Tekna+ £37,345.

Until April 2025, EV vans remain exempt from road tax and there is a government grant worth up to 35% of the price (up to £5,000).

Driving the Townstar EV will appeal to drivers making regular stops.

Keyless entry and a push button switch-on combine with smooth, gear-free driving to deliver stress-free progress.

The 121PS and 245Nm of torque delivered via the front wheels manages a 14-second acceleration to 62mph and 84mph all out.

Our Tekna+ van featured an eight-inch infotainment system – which worked well despite looking a little dated – and 10-inch instrument display.

A 360-degree parking monitor, adaptive cruise control, heated seats and steering wheel were also included.