Driven by value: MG’s new ZS Hybrid+

MG ZS Hybrid+

A QUICK glance at the MG ZS Hybrid+ spec sheet pretty much answers the questions about whether this Chinese-owned British brand is onto another sales success.

I often gleefully refer to my Rotherham gym as the “land that inflation forgot”, due to its remarkable value, and MG showroom’s could share the description.

MG offers SE and Trophy specifications of its Dacia Duster rival at £22,495 and £24,995, ensuring it undercuts its value-driven rival on price.

Furthermore, a clever hybrid drivetrain – previously tested in the MG 3 – should guarantee low running costs.

Under low loads, the 1.5-litre petrol engine is employed solely to charge the 2kWh battery located under the back seats, with an electric motor powering the front wheels.

Only at higher speeds do petrol and electric power work together, delivering an impressive 196PS and 465Nm of torque.

The upshot is a car that feels faster than its claimed 8.7 second acceleration to 62mph.

At urban speeds, the ZS wafted along quietly under electric propulsion, and we matched the 55mpg fuel economy claimed by MG alongside 115g/km CO2 emissions.

However, the engine’s disconnect from the job of driving the wheels means that it can kick in, noisily, at unexpected times.

I was left open mouthed as the engine soared to 4,000rpm, maintaining its cacophony for several seconds.

It may be something worth living with to access the ZS’s excellent value, though.

Inside, there is plenty of rear legroom and a practical 443-litre boot.

The cabin materials feel low-cost, but the squared-off steering wheel, sculptural gear selector and 12.3in infotainment screen look the part.

MG’s operating system could be more straightforward, however.

The colour instrument display, styled something like an 80s arcade game, positions its speed readout too discreetly.

It also automatically reverts to its ADAS display – showing digital renderings of the cars around you – rather than your desired functions.

This does showcase the impressive standard tech.

Our ZS Hybrid+ SE featured adaptive cruise control, hill descent control, LED headlights, a reversing camera and a suite of driver assistance systems.

Despite a few quirks, it is a package that cannot be beaten on value.