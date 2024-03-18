Skoda's Enyaq

Long has the Czech brand punched above its weight in the Volkswagen Group and the 4.6 metre long Enyaq delivers its usual excess of space, with a commodious cabin and 585-litre boot.

The £45,200 Enyaq 85 Edition Loft tested even features Skoda’s trademark umbrella, neatly stowed in a cubby within the driver’s door.

It goes without the seven-seats of the mammoth Kia EV9, which is some £25,000 more expensive, but the Enyaq compares well with the VW ID.4 or more expensive Tesla Model Y.

For 2024, the Enyaq is 82PS more powerful, at 286PS, and capable of a 348-mile driving range with the 82kWh battery of this rear-wheel-drive version.

There is the option of a 179PS ‘60’ version, all-wheel-drive, or the 340PS vRS performance option, but the ‘85’ feels like the range’s sweet spot.

Skoda’s claim of 6.7 second acceleration to 62mph makes it plenty fast enough.

Charging is equally rapid, with a 10 to 80 per cent boost possible in 28 minutes on a 175kW rapid charger.

That Enyaq is not the most dynamic in the sector. An ID.4 is a more agile. That said, it is extremely refined and offers class-leading bump absorption.

The cabin might be the biggest surprise.

A new Kessy keyless entry system opens the car – and will turn on the lights at nighttime – as the driver approaches.

Sit at the wheel and there is no need to press a ‘start’ button. Select ‘drive’ and you are good to go. When you stop, select ‘Park’, and walk away.

Fabric trim across a sweeping dashboard add a tactile and visual appeal, while physical shortcut buttons beneath the 13-inch infotainment system prove a user-friendly bonus, providing customisable shortcuts which can facilitate the rapid deactivation of Lane Assist.

Top stuff.

Sticking with Skoda’s USP, the Enyaq prioritises practical usability.