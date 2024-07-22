UNDERCUTS RIVALS: Dacia Spring

VALUE-driven Dacia has added some spark to its line-up with the addition of the UK’s cheapest electric vehicle (EV) – its Spring crossover.

Priced from only £14,995, the Spring is around £7,000 cheaper than any other new EV and even undercuts the likes of the Fiat Panda and its own Sandero hatchback.

Dacia’s new addition is available in Expression and Extreme trim and lines up alongside the Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Jogger and Duster,.

Its specification includes a seven-inch instrument display and 10-inch multimedia display.

More importantly, its 26.8 kWh battery and 65PS electric motor claim a range of 140 miles and can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in 45 minutes.

The Spring will also accelerate to 62mph in 14 seconds.

Launched in Europe in 2021, the Spring was the third most sold electric car to retail customers in 2022 and 2023. To date, it has achieved more than 140,000 registrations.