Dacia gears-up for car-based camping trips

The Dacia Duster can turn into overnight accommodation

DACIA owners can get even more value from their Duster by turning it into overnight accommodation for a weekend away.

Following on from the optional additions to the seven-seat Dacia Jogger crossover, the Duster’s InNature accessories range include an innovative Sleep Pack that allows the rear quarters to be transformed into a double bed.

The package adds a simple, removable 3-in-1 box containing a double bed which, the brand claims, can be assembled “in less than two minutes”.

Furthermore, Dacia’s range of accessories also includes a tent attachment which will extend the car’s total dimensions to 560cm in length, 220cm in width and 170cm in height.

Allowing owners to take all the essential’s required for an adventurous weekend on the road, meanwhile, is a new roof rack capable of carrying up to 80kg of kit.

For your next adventure, why not consider a car-based stop-over for a cost-saving camping trip?