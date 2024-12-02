CX-60 presents powerful case in SUV class

Mazda CX-60

GIVEN the thrills served up by various Mazdas over the years it is hard to believe the CX-60 is its most powerful production car.

In the 4.75m long and 1.89m SUV, you find the Japanese brand’s generously weighted and feelsome steering connected to a helm that delivers rather considered responses.

Under the long bonnet, however, a 2.5-litre petrol engine that combines with a 100kW electric motor and a 17.8kWh battery to produce 327PS and 500Nm of torque.

The all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid (PHEV) drivetrain claims 5.8-second acceleration to 62mph.

Sure, it has the ability to up its coat tails and run, but the CX-60’s focus is as premium transport for business or family.

Last year, we were hugely impressed by the deep-chested and startlingly economical 3.3-litre turbodiesel version, but the PHEV is the company car driver’s choice.

Its 39-mile electric range helps it to achieve 33g/km CO2 emissions, attracting a benefit in kind tax rate of just 8%.

The CX-60 PHEV also undercuts the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60 with a starting price around £45,000. Our mid-range ‘Homura’ version came in at £48,170.

Typical Mazda quality is evident in the spacious cabin, which features a 570-litre boot.

All CX-60s come with a colour head-up display and Mazda’s 12.3-inch infotainment system is one of the best.

Tied-in to a Bose sound system, it provides wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity and is easily operated via a rotary dial on the cabin’s broad centre console.

The leather seats are heated and ventilated up front and heated in the rear.

Schedule the climate control in time for your morning commute and the CX-60 welcomes you with cocooning winter accommodation.

On the drive, sure-footed, rather than fleet-footed, progress is the order of the day.

In cold weather, we found that around 40mpg fuel economy achievable without any charge in the battery.

An unexpected CX-60 USP is an excellent turning circle, delivering excellent low-speed manoeuvrability.

Another Mazda sports car it might not quite be, but the CX-60 is making a powerful case as a less costly option in a competitive SUV segment.