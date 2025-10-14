Cupra Terramar injects performance flavour into SUV mix

Cupra Terramar VZ1

Browsing the C-segment SUV market may feel like agonising over the wall of sweets in the local cinema’s pick-n-mix aisle but Cupra is confident that its Terramar introduces an enticing new flavour.

Slotting in between its Formentor and all-electric Tavascan, it is the brand’s petrol powered flagship, offering a plug-in hybrid drivetrain capable of 70 miles between charges, or turbocharged 1.5- or two-litre petrol units.

We tested the 261bhp two-litre 4Drive all-wheel-drive version, which felt in keeping with the Catalonian brand’s performance-focussed USP.

The Terramar’s powerplant – a detuned version of the Golf R’s engine – prioritises mid-range torque, serving up 400Nm from 1,650 to 4,350rpm.

Consequently, 62mph will is possible in 5.9 seconds, alongside a 151mph top speed.

That bias towards torque makes the Terramar’s power easily accessible, its seven-speed dual clutch gearbox never having to work hard to elicit impressive pace.

Cupra’s Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) serves up various drivetrain modes, or can be tailored through an ‘Individual’ setting.

In ‘Comfort’, the Terramar is a comfortable and brisk everyday drive.

Cupra mode introduces a slug of aggression and immediacy, along with synthesised engine sounds that add some theatrically warbling aural entertainment.

Cupra’s handling balance also introduces an appreciable dose of dynamic reward into a sector defined by more conservative metal, such as Kia’s Sportage and the Volkswagen Tiguan.

There is a reassuring weight to the steering and mid-corner throttle applications bring the car’s rear end subtly into play.

Terramar prices start at £38,995, with our all-wheel-drive VZ1 trim test car’s £49,450 tag some £5,000 more than a range-topping Sportage.

Cupra has gone some way to define itself withing the Volkswagen Group and the wider SUV segment, however, with a well-appointed interior.

Prominent engine start and drive mode buttons on the multi-function steering wheel, sports seats that adjust into a low driving position and a driver-centric dash layout add to the performance-focussed feel.

A 12.9-inch infotainment system and the controls on that steering wheel lack physical buttons, favouring touch-sensitive pads, which can prove a faff, however.

Some potential buyers might also find Cupra’s liberal application of copper-coloured plastics a bit naff. It is distinctive, but slightly cheapens a quality feeling cabin.

Interior space is good in the Terramar, though, and the rear seats slide 150mm fore and aft to extend boot space from 540 to 642 litres.

Furthermore, that adaptive suspension makes it more comfortable a large car with the ability to serve up a pretty rapid and engaging drive has a right to be.

As such, Cupra’s Terramar injects some notable fun and flair to a segment where most rivals are committed to delivering family car practicality.

As such, it is a worthy addition to this crowded market segment.

Price: £49,450

Engine: two-litre petrol

Power: 261bhp

Torque: 400Nm

Transmission: seven-speed DSG

Top Speed: 151mph

0-62mph: 5.9 seconds

Economy: 32.1-33.6mpg (WLTP combined)

CO2 emissions: 191g/km