Complex branding is Great Wall’s first barrier to success

GWM Haval Jolion Pro Hybrid Ultra

Buyers of Great Wall Motors’ Haval Jolion Pro Hybrid Ultra are likely to spend as much time decoding the car’s branding as they are exploring the value-focussed SUV’s myriad standard features.

Its sprinkling of decals does little to explain that China’s Great Wall Motors (GWM) – previous purveyors of the Steed pick-up, here in the UK – is the manufacturer, Haval is the brand and Jolion Pro Hybrid is the model.

On top of that there are three trims to consider: Premium (£23,995), Lux (£27,995) and Ultra (£29,995).

Simpler to understand is that it competes with the likes of MG’s ZS and Renault’s Captur.

Under the bonnet is a 1.5-litre petrol engine emitting just 94bhp. However, at the Jolion’s heart is a 149bhp electric motor, powered by a 1.8kWh battery, delivering a total 189bhp to the front wheels.

GWM’s claims of 47mpg fuel economy and 133g/km CO2 emissions fall short of the 55.4mpg and 115g/km of the similarly priced MG ZS Hybrid+.

Our test drive suggested these figures were achievable in the real world. However, the Jolion is reserved in its power delivery, requiring a reasonable push of the accelerator to summon what turns out to be a decent turn of pace.

Nine-second acceleration to 62mph is possible, but the petrol engine will be coarse and hard working on the way.

Otherwise, progress is refined, albeit the Jolion’s ride can feel a little busy and there is little communication from a chassis to unlock any real level of engagement.

This is a shame because Jolion’s bold exterior styling, with its Mercedes-AMG-like grille and faux aerodynamic appendages (including little fins on the outside edge of the front and rear bumpers) suggest it should be a rocket ship.

Inside, an impressive standard specification for this price point also disguises a few shortcomings.

A panoramic sunroof, heated and cooled leatherette seats, wireless phone charger, a seven-inch instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment system with a 360-degree parking camera and wired smartphone connectivity are standard.

However, there is no DAB radio.

An aftermarket DAB app had been installed to our car but its integration was clunky, with broadcasts chirping up in unison with FM channels or music streamed via Bluetooth, making it rather irksome.

It also served to highlight the infotainment system’s rather complex menus and sub-menus.

Furthermore, while the Jolion’s cabin is spacious and really quite stylish, its 255-litre boot hampers its family car credentials.

This is much smaller than its key rivals and almost 100 litres less than a Volkswagen Polo.

In Australia, GWM actually outsold Volkswagen in 2024 and the Jolion Pro is the market’s third best-selling SUV.

However, some key shortcomings might prove a barrier to similar success here in the UK.

Price: £29,995

Engine: 1.5-litre petrol hybrid

Power: 189bhp

Torque: 375Nm

Transmission: two-speed automatic

Top Speed: 115mph

0-62mph: 9 seconds

Economy: 47mpg (WLTP combined)

CO2 emissions: 133g/km