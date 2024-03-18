Skoda's Epiq

Skoda has been without a compact EV since it axed the citigo iV back in September 2020 but the ‘design study’ shows what we might be able to expect from six range additions planned by the brand.

Skoda Auto chief executive Klaus Zellmer said: “The coming Skoda Epiq will package a lot of car for an attractive price and a big interior with a compact size. Our customers want choices, which is why we are expanding our growing e-mobility portfolio into this popular segment.”

Despite sitting in what the brand describes as the “sub-compact SUV segment”, the zero-emissions Epiq measures 4.1 metres in length but still boasts a 490-litre boot.