Citroen’s e-C3 helps to create buzz around affordable EVs

COMFORTABLE CRUISER: Citroen’s e-C3

CITROEN’S e-C3 might not be as compact or quirky as its tiny Ami electric vehicle but it does equip the French carmaker to take on key rivals in an increasingly competitive small EV segment.

Unlike the tiny two-seat Ami, which is actually classed as a quadricycle due to its size and 27mph top speed, the e-C3 features modern day essentials such as five usable seats, air conditioning and sat nav.

It also boasts a near-200 mile zero-emissions range, 100kW charging to allow a 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes, and prices starting at £21,990, ensuring that it undercuts fellow EV sector newcomers the Renault 5 and Hyundai Inster.

That leaves the cheap as chips Dacia Spring and BYD Dolphin Surf to watch out for, then.

There are two e-C3s to choose from, Plus and Max. The latter, tested here, came in at £24,050 with its Elixir Red bodywork and black roof.

All e-C3s feature a 44kWh battery and deliver 113bhp and 125Nm of torque via the front wheels.

That makes it slower than its key rivals, reaching the 62mph benchmark in 10.4 seconds.

For an EV that is steady, but the e-C3’s progress is smooth and quiet.

The steering seems curiously weighty at lower speeds, but lighter as the pace rises.

Nonetheless, it is a comfortable cruiser, with supple suspension ably ironing out road imperfections.

Only on twistier lanes does this soft set-up feel a little compromised, with less precision than some hatchbacks.

It feels as though Citroen has focussed its attention on creating a small EV that is capable of fulfilling occasional family duties, however.

The e-C3’s tall frame ensures plenty of headroom, and rear legroom is more spacious than its key rivals, while the 310-litre boot is very usable.

Inside, a 10.3in touchscreen infotainment system sits in the middle of an attractively tiered dashboard.

Rather like in a Peugeot – Citroen’s Stellantis Group sister brand – the instrument binnacle is located high, above a small oval steering wheel, positioning it usefully close to the drivers’ eyeline.

Among the highlights of the Max trim level are heated front seats and steering wheel, a reversing camera and a wireless phone charging.

There is quite a lot of hard plastic on display in the e-C3’s cabin, but there are also nice touches such as the colourful little labels above each door handle reminding you to “have fun” or “keep smiling”.

These are wholly unnecessary but nonetheless pleasing touches in a car that generally serves up the EV basics in a cheerfully cost-effective manner.

After years of reporting on expensive EVs, the e-C3 is a welcome addition to a new crop

proving that affordable zero-emissions vehicles need not be a novelty item.

Citroen e-C3 Max

Price: £24,050

Engine: 44kWh battery

Power: 113bhp

Torque: 125Nm

Transmission: single-speed electric

Top Speed: 82mph

0-62mph: 10.4 seconds

Range: 199 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km