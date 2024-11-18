Caterham unveils most premium seven to date
Created to celebrate 20 years history of its larger, CSR chassis, the limited edition model will feature a 213PS Ford Duratec two litre petrol engine to deliver 3.9-second acceleration to 62mph.
A price tag starting at £79,995 for the 20-model production run demonstrates that this is no ordinary Caterham seven.
Caterham CEO Bob Laishley said: “This is without doubt the most premium Seven we’ve ever built. The interior of the car is a level up from what we’ve produced before.”
Upping the ante for the CSR Twenty are a satin carbon dashboard, bespoke instrument dials, a premium leather tunnel top, Alcantara gearstick, plush black carpets and leather Momo steering wheel.
Additionally, the CSR Twenty features LED front and rear lights, black Mohair boot and weather gear and a two-tone Union Flag grille.
