BYD’s well-founded faith in entry level EV

BYD’s Dolphin Active

BYD’s Dolphin landed with the Advertiser to demonstrate why the Chinese carmaker looks set to make serious inroads into the UK car market.

Rarely do we get sent a brand’s entry-level vehicle to test, but it is testament to the faith BYD (an acronym of Build Your Dreams) has in its Active trim level.

Priced at £26,195 the electric hatchback offers a 211-mile range from its 44.9 kWh battery.

It is fairly conservatively styled, with two-tone paint options and sportier alloys found further up a range which tops out at £31,695.

The Active features distinctive LED-lit grille surround, however, and some dramatically contoured panels.

Inside, BYD’s EV architecture allows an entirely flat floor, freeing up extra rear legroom.

Up front, sports seats like those in the larger BYD Seal offer excellent comfort and lumbar support.

The instrument layout apes that of a VW ID.3 or Cupra Born, a 12.8inch infotainment screen supplemented by a five-inch instrument display.

In a slick BYD party trick, the infotainment screen can rotate itself into a portrait orientation.

A flat-bottomed, three-spoke steering wheel and an arcing centre console, featuring ample integrated storage, also add practicality to a well-appointed cabin.

BYD’s materials are a little dark and plasticky, but surface textures mitigate the effect.

On the road, the Dolphin Active does lack a hit of electrified torque.

The Dolphin range does feature 176PS or 204PS drivetrains.

However, the Active is a tamer Dolphin, delivering 95PS and 180Nm of torque to record 12.3-second acceleration to 62mph.

Even in its ‘Sport’ setting the Active never feels quick, but this does weight up the otherwise light steering.

BYD’s EV drivetrain is quick in another area that matters – charging. A 100kW charger can replenish the battery from 30 to 80 per cent in 28 minutes.

An MG 4 or the more expensive Cupra Born would be more fun to drive. However, BYD’s Dolphin Active sits between the two in terms of fit and finish and is a very well-equipped entry to the EV market.

Attractive PCP offers – a £259 deposit secures £259 per month payments – will further cement its worthy place on buyers’ shortlists.