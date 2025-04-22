BYD ‘seals’ position in hybrid segment

STANDOUT: BYD's Seal U DM-i.

NOT content with securing a healthy share of the UK’s EV market, China’s BYD is now battling for plug-in hybrid sales with this, its Seal U DM-i.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It may be struggling to coin a catchy name, but BYD has taken little time ramping up its UK sales.

In quarter one, it sold more cars than in the whole of last year, outselling Dacia, Honda and Fiat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seal U is priced from £33,315 for the Boost version tested here. It features a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, providing 218PS and 300Nm of torque via the front wheels.

An 18kWh battery makes it good for a 50 pure-electric mile driving range, and 671 miles combined. Range anxiety be gone.

Pay £2,000 more and you can have a larger battery offering 77 miles of electric range. There is also the option of all-wheel-drive.

As tested, the Seal U will reach 62 mph in 8.9 seconds.

It claims 20.5g/km CO2 emissions and fuel consumption of 44mpg when running without a charge. We achieved closer to 50mpg, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seal U’s suspension is soft, at times developing a notable bob.

The steering is also overly light. However, selecting its ‘Sport’ setting adds some weight.

Cabin refinement is very good. BYD has largely eliminated the sound of the petrol engine. Consequently, progress is very EV-like much of the time.

At 4,775mm in length and 1,890mm wide. A 425-litre boot is bettered by Kia’s Sportage and Hyundai’s Santa Fe, but space is otherwise plentiful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The interior features very comfortable ergonomic front seats, a panoramic sunroof, twin wireless smartphone chargers and a rotatable 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment screen.

Despite undercutting most of its plug-in rivals on price, the Seal U’s cabin feel is quite premium leaning, with a neatly stitched “vegan leather” dashboard, 31-colour ambient lighting, 12.3-inch LCD instrument panel and a 10-speaker Infinity sound system.

While there are three possible Seal U drivetrain options, this impressive trim is standard.

Overall, the rather subdued choice of exterior colours is one of the few things to undermine the Seal U’s position as a truly standout new market entrant.