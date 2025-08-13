BMW’s M135 injects premium polish into performance hatchback segment

BMW M135 xDrive

ONLY if you glimpsed the modest M Sport badge on the grille or the massive callipers peeking out from within the optional 19-inch forged alloys does BMW’s M135 xDrive truly reveal itself from the front end.

But while its face remains loyal to the 1 Series’ premium hatchback roots, a quick walkaround reveals the flagship model’s four mortar-sized exhaust pipes… This Bavarian charger is very much business at the front and party at the back.

Those quad pipes do little to provide a fruity soundtrack, though.

Press the start button to fire up the engine and nobody glances over as you are greeted by a flamboyant flare of engine and exhaust noise.

This is because the enjoyably gutsy soundtrack is synthetic, piped into the cabin via the impressive Harman/Kardan sound system.

Unlike potent 1 Series models past, the latest M135 xDrive features a four-cylinder, two-litre turbocharged engine – rather than the old six-pot – and all-wheel drive.

It also eschews the usual power increase, its 296bhp output down 6bhp on its predecessor, leaving it slightly off the pace of an Audi S3, Mercedes AMG A35 or Golf R, with 4.9-second acceleration to 62mph.

That aside, our test drive revealed that BMW has made real improvements to its flagship hatchback.

Its new seven-speed automatic gearbox delivers faster gearshifts, and its chassis is more playful, readily assuming an oversteering attitude through the exit of a corner.

Our test car – £41,740 as standard but loaded with over £9,000 of options – featured an M Dynamic Pack, introducing firmer suspension, those bigger brakes and attractive sports seats.

But the package’s M Adaptive Suspension always struck a fairly uncompromising balance, a firm ride only bringing benefits during more spirited driving.

Those wanting to use this as a family runaround will find decent rear legroom.

Even with our test car’s optional (£1,050) panoramic sunroof, rear headroom is also ample for two six-foot passengers, while 40:20:40 split folding rear seats also add a dose of practicality.

Exploring the M135’s various drivetrain and ambience settings, via a 10.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, is confusing. The system’s home page features numerous app-like tabs which could be easier to navigate.

The cabin is a premium offering, though. The soft touch dash, featuring a flash of M Sport stitching, a chunky steering wheel with brushed metal trim, and Alcantara seat coverings look great.

There are areas of hard plastic, some in quite prominent parts of the dashboard, but the key touchpoints feel very much derived from the more potent BMW M3.

With its genuine B-road pace and appreciable interior polish, the M135 will win plenty of fans.

Nonetheless, for those keen to prioritise driving thrills and make a noise about their

choice, then the M135 could be deemed a little too low-key.

BMW M135 xDrive

Price: £51,618 (as tested)

Engine: two-litre turbocharged petrol

Power: 296bhp

Torque: 400Nm

Transmission: seven-speed automatic

Top Speed: 155mph

0-62mph: 4.9 seconds

Economy: 34-37.2mpg

CO2 emissions: 173-188g/km