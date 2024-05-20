Bentley unleashes hybrid power with new Continental

By Tom Sharpe
Published 20th May 2024, 09:45 BST
Bentley's new Continental GTBentley's new Continental GT
Bentley's new Continental GT
BENTLEY is aiming to demonstrate the appeal of electrification with the launch of its fourth-generation Continental GT.

Set to be revealed in June, the newcomer will be the first Bentley to feature the Crewe-based carmaker’s new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain.

As such, the new luxury grand tourer will deliver a power output of 782PS and a thumping 1,000Nm of torque from its new combination of V8 petrol engine and electric motor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While Bentley promises around 50 miles of electric-only range and CO2 emissions under 50g/km, it will almost certainly be targeting superior acceleration than its predecessor.

New, heavily disguised pictures of the new model have now been released by the carmaker.

The Continental GT has been a pillar of Bentley’s success for over 20 years. One-in-three Bentleys sold is a Continental GT.

Early next year, the 100,000th example of the iconic Grand Tourer will be handcrafted at Bentley’s ‘Dream Factory’ in Crewe, England.

Related topics:CO2 emissionsEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.