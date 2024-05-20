Bentley's new Continental GT

BENTLEY is aiming to demonstrate the appeal of electrification with the launch of its fourth-generation Continental GT.

Set to be revealed in June, the newcomer will be the first Bentley to feature the Crewe-based carmaker’s new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain.

As such, the new luxury grand tourer will deliver a power output of 782PS and a thumping 1,000Nm of torque from its new combination of V8 petrol engine and electric motor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Bentley promises around 50 miles of electric-only range and CO2 emissions under 50g/km, it will almost certainly be targeting superior acceleration than its predecessor.

New, heavily disguised pictures of the new model have now been released by the carmaker.

The Continental GT has been a pillar of Bentley’s success for over 20 years. One-in-three Bentleys sold is a Continental GT.