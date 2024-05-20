Bentley unleashes hybrid power with new Continental
Set to be revealed in June, the newcomer will be the first Bentley to feature the Crewe-based carmaker’s new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain.
As such, the new luxury grand tourer will deliver a power output of 782PS and a thumping 1,000Nm of torque from its new combination of V8 petrol engine and electric motor.
While Bentley promises around 50 miles of electric-only range and CO2 emissions under 50g/km, it will almost certainly be targeting superior acceleration than its predecessor.
New, heavily disguised pictures of the new model have now been released by the carmaker.
The Continental GT has been a pillar of Bentley’s success for over 20 years. One-in-three Bentleys sold is a Continental GT.
Early next year, the 100,000th example of the iconic Grand Tourer will be handcrafted at Bentley’s ‘Dream Factory’ in Crewe, England.
