Audi makes us misty eyed with diesel hatchback

POLISHED: Audi’s A3 Sportback 35 TDI S tronic

DIESEL hatchbacks may be the preserve of very few high mileage private buyers nowadays but, boy, the benefits came flooding back when I stepped into Audi’s A3 Sportback 35 TDI S tronic.

An indicated range of over 600 miles from its 150PS two-litre motor had my head spinning. Where could that take me?

In the end, I settled for a bank holiday trip to North Yorkshire.

Surging along on 360Nm of torque, the seven speed, dual-clutch S tronic gearbox helps the A3 achieve 55.4mpg and 134g/km of CO2 emissions.

Drive gently and 60mpg is within reach. Push on and 62mph will arrive in 8.1-seconds on the way to a 141mph top speed.

Gutsy delivery on give-and-take B-roads was always the trait that made a good turbodiesel fun, however, not pace off the line.

The updated A3 is still one of the smartest handling premium hatches around.

With nicely weighted steering and a precise front end, it is Audi’s best non-RS-badged drivers’ car.

Our mid-range S line test car featured sports suspension and 18-inch alloys.

I enjoyed the suspension’s balance but was unsure whether it contributed to a surprising amount of road noise. It may also be too firm for some.

The A3 Sportback is not an ideal family car, though.

A 380-litre boot is reasonable, but the interior space is less than many cheaper C-segment alternatives, including Skoda’s vast Octavia.

A3 Sportback prices start at £32,035, our test car coming in at £40,035 before options.

Among its specification highlights was the excellent Audi Virtual Cockpit instrument display, which can be set up to prioritise Google Maps in hi-res satellite view.

There is also a 10.1-inch infotainment system, Sonos sound system and very cool ‘S’ embossed leather sports seats.

That said, some of the materials that make up the dashboard are a little brittle.

BMW’s cabins are more tactile, while Merecedes’ offer more visual drama.

Overall, the A3 Sportback is a very polished premium hatchback, offering great build quality and one of Audi’s most driver-centric driving experiences.

And, though few will opt for it, that TDI engine suits it very nicely.