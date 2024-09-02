Ariel goes EV crazy!
Taking its go-anywhere Nomad sportscar and introducing a new 285PS zero-emissions drivetrain, it has created a rapid off-roader with a reduced environmental impact.
The e-Nomad weighs just 896kg, despite its 41kWh battery, and can reach 60mph in just 3.4 seconds.
Ariel director Simon Saunders said: “While the e-Nomad is a concept, it does show production intent for the vehicle and hints at just a small part of Ariel’s future.”
Th e-Nomad was developed in partnership with Rockfort Engineering and Bamd Composites, as part of the Ariel ‘Zero Emission for Low Volume’ programme, which has been grant supported by the UK’s Department of Trade.
The e-Nomad’s aerodynamic panels have been created using a recyclable fibre bio-composite bodywork, boosting the car’s efficiency to enable a range of 150 miles.
