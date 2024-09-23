BIG BEAST: The Land Rover Defender

THE inventive extension of Land Rover’s Defender is a little more practical than that of the narrowboat-based art installation on the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal – adding a welcome twist.

Critics may suggest the range-topping Defender 130 is something of a barge on wheels, at almost 5.4 metres long, but 600mm of added rear overhang allows buyers to opt for up to eight seats.

Our Outbound trim vehicle had five seats, preserving a whopping 1,037-litre boot and plentiful rear legroom.

Defender 130 prices start at £81,585. The Outbound came in at £93,175 thanks to £6,000 worth of options, including a head-up instrument display, wireless phone charger and adaptive cruise control – things you might have expected as standard.

This is a hunking piece of multi-functional automotive real estate, though.

Air suspension allows the ride height to rise to 290mm, allowing a wading depth of 900mm.

Meanwhile, an array of cameras deliver a 360-degree view of the car on-the-move, potentially doing away with the need for a banksman on severe terrain.

The Defender 130 will also tow a braked trailer of up to three tonnes.

Its utilitarian capabilities are reflected in a cabin that may feel a little plasticky and too Tonka truck chunky for those expecting luxury SUV tactility.

The Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system is slick and crisply annotated, however.

A V8 Defender is still available, but we drove the 300PS, three-litre, six-cylinder turbodiesel.

It claims a 7.1 second dash to 62mph, alongside 32mpg fuel economy and 231g/km CO2 emissions.

It delivers all the performance most will need, 600Nm of torque and eight-speed gearbox combining to impressive effect.

The Defender proved that it goes, stops and turns with an aplomb that it has no right to.

Fill-ups may not be infrequent, though – even with an 89-litre fuel tank – as I struggled to match the claimed fuel economy.

Land Rover’s flagship fulfils the brand’s “go anywhere” credentials. It is an SUV status symbol with the capability to lug the family, and more, up a mountainside.

This is one barge that should not serve simply as an art installation.