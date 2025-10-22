Alfa Romeo Junior handles EV transition with aplomb

Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce

With a 276bhp and six-second acceleration to 62mph, today’s compact Alfa Romeo stands up well against brand’s flying coupes and saloons of twenty years ago.

The Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica is doing battle in different times, though, and the Italian marque’s new addition is a small, family-friendly crossover, its turn of pace delivered courtesy of a front-mounted electric motor.

Prices start at £33,895 for a 158bhp variant. However, the £42,295 Veloce version tested here is range’s fastest.

It ushers in 25mm lower suspension and the same Torsen limited-slip differential featured on its Stellantis stablemate, the Abarth 600e.

Alfa Romeo claims this more focused drivetrain the Junior Elettrica best-in-class handling and feels like a very well sorted zero-emissions crossover from the off.

Despite the sports suspension, its ride is more pliant than that of the Abarth 600e, its steering less hyperactive. It feels more composed, more predictable.

That Torsen differential also delivers impressive traction, using the drivetrain’s ample torque to pull the driven front wheels into and round a bend.

Where the dynamics can come undone is on undulating surfaces.

At higher speeds, the suspension’s damping struggles to contain the relatively heavy electric drivetrain.

This is a trait common to most EVs, though.

The Junior Elettrica Veloce is a very pretty little crossover.

Its four spoke, 20-inch alloy wheels, a grille featuring Alfa Romeo’s signature shield and arcing rear light bar all combine to striking effect.

Inside, you only get the same impressive Sabelt bucket seats as those in the Abarth 600e if you specify the optional Sport pack, something we would recommend.

A sculpted steering wheel looks feels great, with a heavily cowled instrument cluster bringing a distinctly Alfa Romeo style.

This is echoed in round air vents at each end of the dashboard, each illuminated with a red Alfa logo.

Stellantis group switchgear is apparent, with a rocker-style gear selector and push button drive mode selector familiar to the group’s other brands.

The 10.25-inch infotainment system is set a little way below the top of the dashboard, making it a glance down to operate on the move.

Otherwise, an array of physical buttons – including a proper volume dial – make the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-ready system easy to use.

Overall, the cabin looks and feels far more premium than that of an MG 4 XPower or Ford Puma Gen-E.

The Junior Elettrica features a 54kWh battery good for 200 miles between charges, a little below some key rivals.

However, its combination of EV propulsion and that limited-slip differential make it a better handling prospect than those alternative options.

Despite the changing trend for propulsion and body type, Stellantis has proven it is still possible to deliver something that feels distinctly Alfa Romeo…

Price: £48,595

Engine: 54kWh battery

Power: 276bhp

Torque: 345Nm

Transmission: single-speed automatic

Top Speed: 124mph

0-62mph: 6.0 seconds

Range: 200 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km