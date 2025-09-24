Abarth 600e injects hot hatch appeal into EV sector

Abarth 600e Scorpionissima

With a name as colourful as the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima the Italian performance brand’s electric hot hatch is expected to have something of a sting in its tail.

A deep front bumper, square-set boot spoiler and 20-inch alloys that define a stance some 30m wider at the front and 25mm wider at the rear than the Fiat 600e it is based on only heighten the expectation.

As does evidence that, despite a 51kWh battery and single-speed gearbox replacing a revvy petrol engine and slick-shifting manual, the Abarth 600e follows a familiar hot hatch recipe.

Its 276bhp and 345Nm of torque are channelled the tarmac via the front wheels via a Torsen differential.

Aside from a pair of excellent Sabelt bucket seats, a smattering of Alcantara trim and acid yellow stitching, the interior is a little underwhelming.

There is a little too much dark plastic trim and the switchgear has been conspicuously pulled straight from the Stellantis parts bin.

That said, it works well.

Physical climate control switches and some handy shortcut buttons guide you to the 10.25-inch infotainment system’s home screen and a settings menu where you can quickly deactivate the more intrusive driver aids.

That screen also serves up performance-themed digital dials and access to the Abarth 600e’s Sound Generator. This simulates a petrol-powered burble most evident in slow-moving traffic; further proof that this is not a car for the shy and retiring.

Nor is it for those who prize ride comfort. The Abarth 600e’s anti-roll bars are 140 per cent stiffer than those on the Fiat 600e, its front spring rates up 41 per cent.

The upshot is an old school hot hatch feel.

Well-judged Scorpion Track, Scorpion Street and Turismo driving modes provide a degree of adjustability, the latter calming the helm’s responses and curbing power to prioritise efficiency.

This will help to stretch the Abarth 600e’s fairly modest 199.5-mile range.

Scorpion Street mode strikes a lively balance for daily use.

We tested the Abarth 600e in the dry but the front tyres were still roving around for grip.

Claims of 5.9 second acceleration to 62mph and a 124mph top speed translate into sprightly cross-country pace.

The alert front end turns in keenly, while 380mm Alcon front discs and four-piston callipers inspire confidence as some of the most natural feeling brakes I have encountered in an EV.

If there is a criticism, it is that the Abarth 600e’s firm chassis lacks adjustability.

Nonetheless, it is more engaging than the point-and-shoot MG4 XPower.

Alpine’s Renault 5-based A290 provides tougher competition.

Ultimately, then, the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima delivers less of a sting and more of a tingle of fun that is so often absent from the EV sector.

Abarth 600e Scorpionissima

Price: £39,885

Engine: 51kWh battery

Power: 276bhp

Torque: 345Nm

Transmission: single-speed electric

Top Speed: 124mph

0-62mph: 5.9 seconds

Range: 199.5 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km