A good all-round performer in a talented field of rivals
Campaigning against the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan, Kia Sportage and Toyota Rav4 is a tough task, but the option of petrol, hybrid or the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version tested ensures perspective customers have plenty of drivetrain choice.
In PHEV guise, a 2.5-litre petrol engine combines with an electric motor to deliver the fastest Kuga in the line-up. Ford claims a 7.3-second acceleration to 62mph time.
The company car driver’s choice also offers a low BIK tax liability thanks to 21g/km CO2 emissions, returned under official testing alongside a 315mpg fuel economy.
The Kuga PHEV delivered around 46mpg on our test without any charge on board.
Plugging in – a full charge will take 3.5 hours on a home charge point – should provide 43 miles of emissions-free travel, however, making for cheap motoring.
Ford’s new styling makes the Kuga a little smoother than before.
Even in the “rugged” Active trim driven here, which sits taller than the entry-level Titanium and sporty ST-Line, it has less of a 4x4 vibe.
An LED lightbar is a striking addition to the Kuga’s new face, connecting the adaptive LED front headlights.
Inside, there is a sense that Ford has worked hard on its sound deadening efforts. It is a quiet cabin, with any sounds not being emitted by the impressive B&O sound system, seeming almost muffled.
The materials are largely soft touch, but dark. A panoramic sunroof counteracts any real gloominess.
Ford mates a 13-inch infotainment system to a 12.3-inch colour instrument display and head-up projection for the driver.
The set-up lacks the eye-catching appeal of Kia’s wide panel display, or the crisp graphics of VW’s Tiguan, however.
The cabin is spacious, with plenty of cubbies and drinks holders, the Kuga’s wide frame offering good shoulder room. However, the 475-litre boot is smaller than most key rivals.
Overall, the 2024 Ford Kuga feels more complete than ever before. Stylish and well built, it is a good all-round performer in an extremely talented field of rivals.
