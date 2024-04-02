A real return to form for Vauxhall’s mid-sized estate car
VX220 aside, it is the standout Vauxhall design of recent years, unapologetically combining the crisp creases and wedgy panels of that 2005 Lotus Elise-based sports car to striking effect.
Far from looking unwieldy in the spacious Sports Tourer guise tested here, its longer flanks give it a sleeker appearance.
Prices start at around £28,000 with the GS Line driven here costing £32,055.
Our car came with the 130PS 1.2-litre engine and eight-speed automatic gearbox familiar to various cars from Vauxhall’s owner, Stellantis.
The three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine feels gutsier than its quoted power output at part-throttle, with 230Nm of torque delivering eager responses.
Stretch the engine and a thrummy three-cylinder soundtrack hardens, heralding a less vigorous top end more indicative of the claimed 9.9 second acceleration to 62mph.
Official fuel economy of 47.9 to 49.6mpg and 128 to 134g/km CO2 emissions are impressive.
The Astra’s chassis also flatters when asked to deliver three- and six-tenths of its performance. The steering is light, making the car feel agile, the suspension offering reasonable poise.
That wedgy exterior is mirrored by a cabin featuring an abundance of right angles and flat surfaces.
A dash-top panel incorporates ten-inch infotainment and instrument screens.
There are few soft-touch surfaces but, overall, the strong design theme works well.
Among the GS Line trim highlights are: keyless entry; adaptive cruise control; traffic sign recognition; heated front seats and steering wheel; and a 360-degree parking camera.
The front seats are also certified by the German association for back-pain prevention and proved very supportive and comfortable.
Despite a 57mm longer wheelbase than the hatchback, the Sport Tourer’s rear legroom still feels on par with most C-segment rivals.
Its 516 litre boot is over 120 litres smaller than the class-leading Skoda Octavia Estate.
There are more spacious estate cars available and a stylish alternative in the form of Stellantis stablemate, the Peugeot 308.
Nonetheless, this still feels like a real return to form for Vauxhall’s mid-sized estate car.