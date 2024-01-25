.

Dennis Priestley is seated on the far left on the front row of the photo of the Adwick Road School team in 1962/63.

Dennis was given the picture recently by the wife of Melvyn West, who is seated to the right of the School Master, Des Parkes. Melvyn died recently.

On the back row is Alan Webb, a future steward at Northgate Club.

“At the time of the photo I was 12 years old, going on 13,” remembers Dennis, Mexborough’s famous sporting son who became darts world champion in 1991 and 1994.

“I played many positions, mainly up front but later on as a centre-half.

“I remember that the team from the year below at Adwick Road did well because they had a kid who could score goals. He went on to play professionally for Leyton Orient and Doncaster Rovers.

“I thought it would be a bit of fun for Weekender readers to identify the kids in this picture and if they have any memories about the team.”