Village’s open air chapel brought back into use
PARISHIONERS and clergy came together to clean up a historic chapel in Thrybergh.
The St Leonard’s church congregation has worked towards bringing back into use the Fullerton Chapel.
The little open air building in the parish cemetery on Thrybergh Lane was built in 1911.
A group of parishioners, led by Priest In Charge Rev Helen Terry and Curate Rev Hames Gould, cut back excess vegetation and tidied the area.
The chapel hosted a memorial service on October 27 for people to remember loved ones.
