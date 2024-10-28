Village’s open air chapel brought back into use

By Gareth Dennison
Published 28th Oct 2024, 11:13 BST
Local parishioners and volunteers joined priest in charge at St Leonard's Church Rev Helen Terry (fourth right), curate Rev James Gould (third left) and Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester, for a clean up of the Fullerton Memorial Chapel and graveyard at Thrybergh.Local parishioners and volunteers joined priest in charge at St Leonard's Church Rev Helen Terry (fourth right), curate Rev James Gould (third left) and Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester, for a clean up of the Fullerton Memorial Chapel and graveyard at Thrybergh.
PARISHIONERS and clergy came together to clean up a historic chapel in Thrybergh.

The St Leonard’s church congregation has worked towards bringing back into use the Fullerton Chapel.

The little open air building in the parish cemetery on Thrybergh Lane was built in 1911.

A group of parishioners, led by Priest In Charge Rev Helen Terry and Curate Rev Hames Gould, cut back excess vegetation and tidied the area.

The chapel hosted a memorial service on October 27 for people to remember loved ones.

