Vacant chapel at Masbrough sold at auction

By Gareth Dennison
Published 23rd May 2024, 10:01 BST
..
.
FALDING Street Chapel at Masbrough has sold for £131,000 at auction.

The building had been last used by Rotherham Sea Cadets, who are now based at the nearby Masbrough and Thornhill Community Centre.

The chapel was deemed surplus to requirements by Rotherham Council, who decided to sell in April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council said there were “anticipated high costs of refurbishment and no operational requirement to retain this building.”

The chapel was auctioned by Mark Jenkinson and had a guide price of £50,000-plus.

Related topics:MasbroughRotherham CouncilMark Jenkinson

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.