Vacant chapel at Masbrough sold at auction
FALDING Street Chapel at Masbrough has sold for £131,000 at auction.
The building had been last used by Rotherham Sea Cadets, who are now based at the nearby Masbrough and Thornhill Community Centre.
The chapel was deemed surplus to requirements by Rotherham Council, who decided to sell in April.
The council said there were “anticipated high costs of refurbishment and no operational requirement to retain this building.”
The chapel was auctioned by Mark Jenkinson and had a guide price of £50,000-plus.
