Treasure trove of letters tell wartime story of 'practical joker' army private from Rotherham

Josh Daniels (left) and Neil Morris, with their book Private Memories, Letters of a Rotherham Soldier.

He would tie two doors together, knock and run off – leaving people inside unable to get out.

He would torment his Granny Naylor by helping her out of a chair most of the way – then lowering her back down.

She had a few choice names to call him in response!

Pte Dennis Jones

In cold weather, Dennis enjoyed sliding on the ice from Avondale Road to Mount Street, where the family initially lived in Masbrough.

He had attended the Park Street council school from the age of five in 1929 and stayed until 1935, when he moved to Kimberworth County Secondary Boys' School.

One day he was delighted to be allowed to bring home Ruff – one of his Aunty Lizzie’s dog’s pups.

Once he was old enough for a part-time job, Dennis would collect and deliver shoes for Mr Pritchard, the cobbler on Clough Street.

He would often dance with sister Kathleen at St Paul’s church hall, beside the Woodman pub on Midland Road.

He left school at 14 in the late 1930s and became a painter at the Rother Boiler Company, working alongside cousin Kenneth – four years his senior – and learned to drive while working for the Meadowbank Road company.

“Dennis was a man’s man and a lad who was practically useless at everything,” close friend Walter Slack would recall years later.

But Dennis’ carefree young life was not to last for long.

He was conscripted to the army at 18 and left home for basic training in Richmond, Skegness, Norfolk, and Lincoln.

It was quite an adventure… Dennis met new friends and went on dates with girls – but he missed home and wrote regular letters.

Dennis went to Italy on active service with the Yorkshire and Lancashire regiment but was then transferred to the 5th Battalion, Essex Regiment, making up the numbers after they suffered a significant loss.

Dennis was reported as missing in January 1944.

The family’s worst fears were confirmed when the telegram arrived reporting that the house where he was staying had been shelled, and he had lost his life on January 10, 1944, aged 19.

Dad Thomas went with Kath to tell Doris – Dennis’ mum – who was working as a washer up at the Park Street school.

Dennis’ final letter home – dated January 2, 1944 – had told of his mild frustration at the transfer from the Y&L to Essex regiments.

He added: “I hope you had a good New Year’s Eve in the Red House; it rained like hell New Year’s Eve and we were up to the neck in mud, but still kept smiling. You have to put up with these things.

“It snowed very heavily here but it’s about cleared away now, we get a bit of sunshine now and again.

“I’ve been talking to a corporal down here and he comes from Parkgate. It was a treat to talk to someone who comes from our home town.

“Well Mum, hope everyone at home is keeping well and don’t worry about me. I’ve got a wallet for dad, I’ll send it if I can, it’s OK for a souvenir.”

Doris took the death of her only son very badly, taking so much time off work that she was eventually sacked by the Rotherham Catering Department in March 1945.

Life in the family home was never the same and, when the war ended, nobody in the family was allowed to join in the celebrations.

They had lost a son…why would they want to celebrate?

Thomas and Doris never did get to visit Dennis’ grave at the Moro River Canadian War Cemetery, Italy, but the family never forgot their young practical joker – especially on Remembrance Sundays.

Now Dennis’ life has been remembered in a new way – a book penned by charity director Neil Morris – Dennis’ nephew – and historian Joshua Daniels.

Charity director Neil (AGE) discovered letters sent during Dennis’ time in the forces – which also saw him travel to north Africa.

The book, which is called Private Memories: Letters of a Rotherham Soldier, was released in time to mark the 80th anniversary of Dennis’ death.

It provides a deeply personal account of his experiences, while Joshua adds the historical context of what was happening in the UK and across the world at the time.

Neil said: “The letters were a written treasure trove, including all of Dennis’ letters he sent during his time as a raw recruit in Richmond, North Yorkshire, to his deployment as a warrior of war.

“He first went to Skegness, before moving to Lincoln, before finishing his training in Norfolk, ready to embark.

“Going overseas, he first went to north Africa, and then the Adriatic Coast, north Italy, and the book includes these letters.”