Society's talk on the Mexborough area’s transport history
A JOURNEY through transport over the centuries forms the main attraction at a meeting of Mexborough & District Heritage Society.
Local historian Alan Downing will deliver a presentation called Transport Links That
Made Our Area.
A society spokesperson said: “Take a trip with us through our local transport history, from Goldthorpe’s neolithic trackways to the trolley buses via the canals, railways, tramways and airborne with Buffalo Bill in 1909.”
The 7.30pm event is on Wednesday, January 31, at Mexborough Athletic Club. Non Members £2.50, members £1.50.