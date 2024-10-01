Service to honour soldier's addition to Wales war memorial – 109 years after he was mortally injured
Pte Walter Blackwell was among 89 from Kiveton and Wales who enlisted at a recruitment meeting at the St John’s Rooms in September 1914.
He was injured by shellfire in Belgium in late 1915 and, although he returned to England, he died from his injuries in May 1926, aged 33.
He had not been able to return to his former mining work at Kiveton Park Colliery – but they did give him a job as a cycle attendant.
Walter’s name being added to the memorial is thanks to the efforts of his niece Betty Quinton and Wales Parish Council, with the latter obtaining planning permission from RMBC earlier this year.
The grade II-listed marble sculpture memorial on Wales Road was unveiled in 1921. It will host a dedication service at 11am on Wednesday, October 30, to mark Walter’s addition.
