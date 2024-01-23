.

Tour volunteers are sought to help share the town’s story in a friendly, confident, enthusiastic and interesting manner.

The civic society’s Discovering World Class Rotherham initiative will showcase notable historical people, events and places.

Secretary Bernard Fletcher said: “The stories need to be told and we are inviting volunteers who are dedicated to inspiring locals and visitors to discover and appreciate the diverse stories of Rotherham.

“We are keen to attract volunteers from all demographics and ethnic groups. We have a wide range of roles so whether you just want to do something in your spare time, or enhance your skills and add something meaningful to your CV, we can support you.”

Training will be provided and a background in history, architecture or tour guiding is not required.