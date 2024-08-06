Waterloo Kiln

HISTORIC England has granted more than £77,000 towards saving Rotherham’s Waterloo Kiln, which produced crockery for royalty.

The site was once part of an internationally renowned Rockingham Pottery works, at Swinton.

The business made flamboyant ornaments and dinner services for royalty and aristocracy including King William IV.

The bottle-shaped kiln dates back to 1815 and forms an important part of the region’s industrial heritage.

But its deteriorating state meant that the kiln is currently on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register in 2022.

The £77,528 grant to Rotherham Council will fund essential repairs and enable public access, allowing the kiln to be enjoyed by the community.

Giles Proctor, heritage at risk architect at Historic England, said: “This elegant kiln once produced pottery that was used and admired across the world.

“It is a valuable part of Rotherham’s heritage and I’m proud that Historic England has been able to play a role in securing its future.”

Rockingham Pottery developed from an earlier works established in 1745, and in 1826 created the giant Rhinoceros Vase, which was claimed to be the country’s largest item of porcelain fire in one piece and is now displayed at Clifton Park Museum

The kiln site changed hands several times until 1806 when it was run by John Brameld and sons.

They began experimenting with porcelain and, whilst not financially successful, the Rockingham Pottery became famous under the patronage of the Earl Fitzwilliam, who lived at nearby Wentworth Woodhouse. The pottery remained in business until 1842.

Leanne Buchan, head of creative programming and engagement at RMBC, said: “We’re delighted to be able to restore this important part of Rotherham's heritage.

“The council team has worked tirelessly for years to bring this project to fruition and to creatively and sensitively reveal the important role this site has played in both the history of the borough and the nation.”

The works will begin imminently and Cllr Dave Sheppard, deputy leader at the council, said: “We will be working with various community groups, not just during the restoration but in the future months and years ahead, to enjoy that celebration of our culture and heritage.”