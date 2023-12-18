‘Poignant moment’ at rededication of Thrybergh's war memorial
The cenotaph was rededicated in a service last Friday (15) led by Rev Helen Terry of St Leonard’s Church and Fr Des Sexton of St Gerard’s.
The memorial – initially unveiled near Silverwood Colliery in 1923 – commemorates 312 miners killed in the First World War.
Wentworth & Dearne MP Mr Healey, who attended last Friday’s event, said: “It was a poignant moment in Thrybergh.
“Many thanks to Thrybergh Parish Council for organising the event. Silverwood Colliery was the last pit to close in the Wentworth & Dearne constituency in 1994 and it was fitting that Maltby Miners Welfare band, the last pit to close in the borough in 2013, were there to play for the community.
“The rededication was a chance to honour those who gave their lives for the nation in our coalfields as well as those who gave their lives on the battlefields.”
The cenotaph – commissioned by Dalton Main Colliery Ltd – was moved to its current spot on Park Lane in time for Armistice Day in 1990, following issues with vandalism.