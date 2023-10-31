New beer in honour of Conisbrough's Victoria Cross recipient Sgt Laurence Calvert

A MICROPUB has brewed a new beer in memory of Conisbrough’s Victoria Cross winner to spread the story of his bravery.

The new beer

The Terminus, at Conisbrough, collaborated with the Wishbone Brewery in Keighley to name the new drink after Sgt Laurence Calvert.

Terminus owner Steve Pugh said: “Having lived in Conisbrough all my life it still amazes me

that some people don’t know we have a VC winner.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sgt Laurence Calvert

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We feel that naming the beer Calvert’s Pale Ale would be a fantastic and timely recognition of a very brave member of our community and spread his name to a new audience.”

Sgt Calvert was born in Leeds in 1892 but moved to Conisbrough in 1910 to work as a miner at Cadeby Colliery.

He spent a short spell at Maltby’s pit – but when the 1912 Cadeby disaster killed 91 men, he presented himself at the colliery gate of his old workplace to enlist as a rescue worker.

Sgt Calvert moved back to Cadeby Colliery soon after, and continued to live in Conisbrough until he was shipped to France in 1915 after enlisting in the army.

The Terminus, Conisbrough

Advertisement

Advertisement

He won the Victoria Cross at the Battle of Havrincourt in September 1918.

The citation read: “For most conspicuous bravery and devotion to duty in attack when the success of the operation was rendered doubtful owing to severe machine gun fire.

“Alone and single-handed, Sgt. Calvert, rushing forward against the machine gun team, bayoneted three and shot four.

“His valour and determination in capturing single-handed two machine guns and killing the crews thereof enabled the ultimate objective to be won. His personal gallantry inspired all ranks.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

To create the beer, Steve visited Wishbone along with pub regular and amateur brewer Tpm Young to work with their head brewer, Adrian Chapman.

“We love doing collaborations with other breweries and micropubs,” said Adrian. “Doncaster

Brewery and The Draughtsman’s tap are two we’ve worked with.

“Calvert’s Pale will be very sessionable and should go down well. The combination of British hops makes it a very balanced drink.”